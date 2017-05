Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Carb Needle Seat Stuck - Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 50 Carb Needle Seat Stuck - Help I am rebuilding dual Mikuni carbs in a 99 GSX Limited today and the seat on one of the carbs will not come out. Does anyone know any tricks? Yes the retainer screw and holder are out. Just stuck.

Posting on a couple boards in case you see somewhere else.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 399 Re: Carb Needle Seat Stuck - Help Maybe CRC Freeze-Off.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 50 Re: Carb Needle Seat Stuck - Help using pb blaster but nothing. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,727 Re: Carb Needle Seat Stuck - Help Soak with PB Blaster & lightly tap with a ball peen hammer to shock the corrosion loose...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Thanks Cliff. been doing that

