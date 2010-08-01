Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '96 STS 750 - Coolant hose diagram? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location N1XRR Age 35 Posts 1 '96 STS 750 - Coolant hose diagram? Good afternoon! I recently purchased my first PWC - Woo!



I picked up a '96 STS (750) in "running" condition for a good price. By "running" I mean, it starts up and I was able to ride it for about 10 minutes without issue. Fast forward to last weekend and my wife and I took it out to the lake for a shake down.



I knew from the get-go there were a few issues - primarily, the gauges don't work and one of the previous owners removed the water box and substituted a crush-bent exhaust pipe (ugh). I bought and installed a water box and the waterbox to exhaust outlet hose - I dislike "rigged" equipment.



It ran great for about 20-30 minutes under light load. Then we decided to step it up gradually to full throttle - and the hose between the exhaust and water box blew a hole in it. I started researching the issue and it looks like this is a common issue when the water injection into the exhaust is plugged or isn't working. OK, cool. So, looking at the hose routing under the seat, I can already see some issues - spliced hoses, capped off lines, etc.



I'd like to track down where each hose is supposed to go and get everything hooked up correctly - but I can't seem to find a water hose diagram to save my life. I see the individual parts diagrams, which are helpful, but nothing that describes the system as a whole.



Is there a place to find the water hose routing diagram?



Thank you!

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=251734

Smith Lake Alabama >>>750sx restoration thread<<<



