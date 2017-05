Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB or Trade for RIVA 1200 PV GP1200R Cylinder Head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2012 Location Bluffton / HHI, SC Age 34 Posts 102 WTB or Trade for RIVA 1200 PV GP1200R Cylinder Head Picked up a GP1200R with a blown motor and one of the RIVA heads is damaged and doesn't look repairable. Looking to see if anyone has a good single cylinder head from RIVA. Black in color.



Wanting to buy or trade for other yamaha / seadoo parts!



