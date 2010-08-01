Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Jetmate - 1991 - With Trailer - $3,200 - Cortland, NY (Near Syracuse) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,653 Kawasaki Jetmate - 1991 - With Trailer - $3,200 - Cortland, NY (Near Syracuse) My sons have moved on from the Jetmate, so it's time to let it go.



1st over 800cc SX-R pistons, in 750 big pin motor. GroupK modded 40i carbs, R&D intake and F/A, R&D "Drop Dome" girdled head raises exhaust ports on cylinder for improved top end; Coffman Rocket Pipe, SwainTech coated pistons (ceramic on top, nitrided skirts); pistons, bore and port chamfering by Randy Jungwirth at Watercraft Connection.



Impros impeller, KP-DF Dynafly cutback and repitched from 13-22 to 13-20, modded pump nozzle.



750 electrics with a 7,250 rpm rev limiter. Deka battery. Bimini top. Custom upholstery, but has a small tear on back seat. Watcon hull drains, boarding step (nearly impossible to get back into a Jetmate without one!)



Maybe 50 hours on motor since build? Just a guess on that. Probably goes out about 5-6 times a year, never for more than one tank of gas a day.



I built it as an end-run around the law that says children under 14 can't operate a PWC in NY. In NY a Jetmate is technically a boat. My sons are all over 14 now and want to ride standups.



It's amazing the reactions people have to this thing. Mostly the sound. Sounds like the MotoGP bikes from the 500cc era. Draws a crowd everywhere it goes.



Need to get $3200 for it. I know that's a lot. But I've got over $5k into it.



There's a build thread here on PWCToday. Started with me rebuilding it stock, then getting obsessed with making it faster. Nearly made it to 40mph! And that was on a Stalker II RADAR, not GPS or Dream-o-meter. Stock was 27.



Here's a few pictures. Last photo shows the bimini but has the old upholstery in it, which was changed out the first year I had it:























Last edited by delagem; Today at 08:10 AM .



