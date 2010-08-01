Hi everyone, just picked up my first stand up. I went into this knowing it would have issues. I've cleaned the carb, the piston looks brand new and there is silicone on the e box gasket. The spark plug wire appears brand new also.

It does have intermittent spark. It will fire every now and then but dies almost immediately. I'm waiting on the service manual from the library.

How do I go about testing the ignition system?

Thanks everyone!