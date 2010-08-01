Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WSM needle and seat? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 43 Posts 241 WSM needle and seat? Ordered a set of needles & seats and didnt notice it said "For Mikuni" and thought i was buying geniune Mikuni. I received it and saw it was WSM, are these ok to use? The rest of my parts are geniune Mikuni, only the needle & seat is WSM Last edited by idt512; Today at 12:17 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules