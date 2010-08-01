|
|
-
WSM needle and seat?
Ordered a set of needles & seats and didnt notice it said "For Mikuni" and thought i was buying geniune Mikuni. I received it and saw it was WSM, are these ok to use? The rest of my parts are geniune Mikuni, only the needle & seat is WSM
Last edited by idt512; Today at 12:17 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules