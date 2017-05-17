Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: My first Blaster #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 242 My first Blaster So. Long story short.

Picked up a B1 with a shot engine, full protec system (mani, pipe, waterbox).

Was stripping the ski with a friend and he used an impact on the motor mounts. (I've told him time and time again. He's already been in timeout)

Well one of the bolts snapped clean off in the insert.

I used an extractor to try to pull it out and that broke off flush too.

So now here I am.

I got the extractor out but I don't want to go any further because it makes me sad.

I've been told to drill it completely out and epoxy or fiberglass a new insert in and I think that's about the best option.

Any other ideas?



Also I've heard some fairly negative things about the protect system concerning the integrity of the pipe. Has anyone had any issues like this? Is the protect a good pipe? Horrible? Headache?



This is my first blaster and I'm beyond excited to get the ski going. I have a 95 raider 62T I'm transplanting into it.

Will that work well? Is there any odd ball issues I might run into?

I've also been told running the raider waterbox in the rear of the ski is a good idea, what say you?



I have a 65u from a 98xl1200 at my disposal as well that I've been thinking about throwing in there. Hard swap? Expensive swap?

Any input would be appreciated!



144 vs 155 pump?



I intend to use the ski primarily as a surf ski.



I also have an MSD something from the 61X ebox



What is that? Is it good? Can I use it with the 62T if I go that route?





But when I was pulling apart the engine the stator was already broken



Is that a big issue? Does the that MSD thing need a special stator?



Here she is





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,741 Blog Entries 1 Re: My first Blaster Drill it out and timecert or helicoil it. If it is too far gone epoxy in a timecert etc..



Protec pipe is fine you just need to take your time shimming and lining it up. Call Carl at protec for jetting specs and how best to tune the pipe



Swap the 62t engine straight across ebox and all, then switch out the CDI from the waveraider with the red msd enhancer in your new ebox. ( big increase in bottom end hit with the timing curve.



Keep the waterbox in the front.



Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 242 Re: My first Blaster Hood seal is shot, could I use something like a 550 hydroturf hood seal or is it best to just sell a kidney for an oem replacement?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 242 Re: My first Blaster

I don't want to touch the insert right now so I figured let's strip and clean.





PO rattle canned it like every guy that's ever owned a ski but known nothing about them has done.

I used my little jigger tool, a Scotch pad, and iso to "wet sand" the rattle can away.

Contemplating doing the entire ski that way to try to get the OEM gel back but idk. That's a lot of hours.





Going with raider breathers instead of OEM. Looks cooler, little bit bigger, and why not.





