So. Long story short.
Picked up a B1 with a shot engine, full protec system (mani, pipe, waterbox).
Was stripping the ski with a friend and he used an impact on the motor mounts. (I've told him time and time again. He's already been in timeout)
Well one of the bolts snapped clean off in the insert.
I used an extractor to try to pull it out and that broke off flush too.
So now here I am.
I got the extractor out but I don't want to go any further because it makes me sad.
I've been told to drill it completely out and epoxy or fiberglass a new insert in and I think that's about the best option.
Any other ideas?
Also I've heard some fairly negative things about the protect system concerning the integrity of the pipe. Has anyone had any issues like this? Is the protect a good pipe? Horrible? Headache?
This is my first blaster and I'm beyond excited to get the ski going. I have a 95 raider 62T I'm transplanting into it.
Will that work well? Is there any odd ball issues I might run into?
I've also been told running the raider waterbox in the rear of the ski is a good idea, what say you?
I have a 65u from a 98xl1200 at my disposal as well that I've been thinking about throwing in there. Hard swap? Expensive swap?
Any input would be appreciated!
144 vs 155 pump?
I intend to use the ski primarily as a surf ski.
I also have an MSD something from the 61X ebox
What is that? Is it good? Can I use it with the 62T if I go that route?
But when I was pulling apart the engine the stator was already broken
Is that a big issue? Does the that MSD thing need a special stator?
Here she is
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk