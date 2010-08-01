|
300SX build Canadian Edition
This was my first ski I bought 3 years ago. looking stock as stock can be. learned to ride it and loved how nimble it was. But I always needed more power. So in last September I started a swap and its finally done just waiting on warm waters to try it out. So before I spill the beans of what engine and pump are in it lets see if someone on here can guess what fits in a 300sx so it looks stock from the outside. Let the guessing begin.
dasa 1200?😎
