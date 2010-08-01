|
2005 F12X sputtering/hesitating ?
Acquired a F12x and the first time I rode it it seemed fine but only took it a few laps around the lake (5-10 min.) because it was winter. just a little turbo lag and some cavitation which I here is common with these models. So I change the oil to full syn and honda filter and followed all the directions from the forums as to the oil change. Then it sat for about 4 months over last winter. Now I take it out and right off the bat it runs great around 6500 rpm 60mph for awhile. Then, it starts stumbling and acting like it's starving for fuel. at one point it won't get past 25mph. No warning lights are coming on... So I don't no what to do. new to 4-stroke and turbo. The machine is very clean and looks like it's never been worked on.
Question: What could be causing this?
I've heard about over filling oil and fouling plugs and such. Also I have no idea how long the plugs have been in it. they are the proper plugs. Has 124 hours.
Are there any obvious reasons for fuel starvation? filters and such?
I pulled the dipstick out, fully COLD and it didn't even register. Is that a problem? I seem to remember putting 4 or 4.5 gallons of full syn in the motor when I changed the oil and filter.
I looked at the inside bottom of the hull and it's clean with nothing leaked or spilled in it.
One thing - after sitting for awhile it was good then It seemed to get progressively worse. Then I loaded it
Please help!
Re: 2005 F12X sputtering/hesitating ?
check forums for proper oil check procedure. If you're only hitting 25, could be turbo is stuck. Search freeing turbo on aquatrax on youtube. Takes about 10 minutes to free it up it that's whats going on.
Re: 2005 F12X sputtering/hesitating ?
Thanks, aquatraxter! I will do that right now. I remember reading something about that. However, the fact that it was revving to 6500 when first run and sometimes in the middle of riding would that still suggest a stuck turbo?
Originally Posted by aquatraxter
