  Today, 06:34 PM #1
    650sxmod
    650sxmod is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    6

    WTB 44mm or similar Carb for X2

    Want to buy a good working/running 44mm carb or similar set up for my X2. Must be clean working Carb complete set up from mani to arrestor. Prefer take off from running ski! Reply with pics and pricing shipped to Minnesota 55350!

    Im located in MN
    320-583-5733 Derek
  Today, 06:48 PM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,055
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB 44mm or similar Carb for X2

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472205
