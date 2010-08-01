Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Total Newb! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location San Diego Age 44 Posts 4 Total Newb! Hi Guys, another Newb here!





A couple years ago I purchased a rebuilt "ready to go" '89 550 I made the massive mistake of not meeting for a test ride when purchasing it and have had nothing but let downs ever since. The ski would run great on the stand then surge when in the water and under a load. I took it to a home mechanic and hundreds later launched it and had the exact same problem. Then I took it to a shop where I was told the head doesn't match the cylinders and they rebuild the motor put on a new head rebuilt the carbs and who knows what else. Again hundreds later I took it back to the bay and it ran fine for about 5 minutes before starting to do the exact same thing. I tried messing with the carb and only made things worse. I flushed it, put it back in the garage and have tried to avoid eye contact since then. I live in San Diego and I need a mechanic with a tank or who is willing to take it to the bay and get it dialed. Go ahead and make fun of me for wasting so much money on a old 550 and whatever else, I know I deserve it. Does anyone in the San Diego area know of a good, honest, reliable jet ski mechanic who is qualified and willing to see this to completion even if that means test riding and dialing it in at the bay?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules