Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SS repair questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2006 Location San Diego Posts 16 750 SS repair questions Recently replaced the water box in my '94 750SS, and have not ridden this Ski yet, but so far it runs good when I have a hose connected to it. When it's idling with the hose attached, there is some water that leaks out of the exhaust connection where the upper exhaust part (manifold?) meets the rubber coupler that is above the muffler. I did unbolt that part (4 bolts) even though I didn't have to in order to replace the water box. But I never saw a gasket in that connection and totally forgot about checking, because it was probably stuck to the bottom of that upper exhaust manifold so it's still in there. I doubt it fell out or down in the hull when I had the exhaust apart but it's possible. The gasket I'm talking about is "11060 (A)" (not 11060 A/D) in this diagram: http://www.kawasakipartshouse.com/oe...aef8/muffler-s

So is it normal for some water to leak out of that connection when the hose is attached, or do I need to replace that gasket? The hose attachment does have a line that goes directly in to that front area of the exhaust system, so it looks like water is being forced into the exhaust system. I'm wondering if it would leak at all when it's out on the water, because there won't be a hose shooting water into the exhaust system? Not exactly sure how these systems work, but I don't know if I should replace this gasket or not - especially if it doesn't leak when I have it in the water.

And what is that black knob in front of the exhaust system that looks like a choke knob?



Also, after moving the oil tank around a few times to work on the exhaust, it looks like the lower hose plastic nipple got cracked and it leaks a very small amount of oil. I thought I might be able to fix it by putting some liquid silicon gasket around that connection, and that just about stopped the oil leak but I feel like it will get worse once I get this Jet Ski out on the water. So I'm wondering if I should get a new oil tank, or try sealing it up better because I didnt spend much time trying to fix it. Some pictures of the oil tank: 20170512_164155.jpg 20170512_164205.jpg



And the last thing is I'm wondering if I should replace the gas cap since it somehow got cracked. There are no cracks on the inside of it. Picture:

20170512_164145.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules