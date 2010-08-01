Thread: don37725

|
|
don37725
Buy with confidence from Don. This feller is one top notch peep, I couldn't be happier that I bought from him. Shipping turnaround was excellent, great communication and just an all around nice guy. My only regret is that I couldn't thank him in person. There are certain people you know you would just like to meet but can't for whatever reason....Don is one of those peeps. Many thanks Don
