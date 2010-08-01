pxctoday

  Today, 10:50 AM #1
    jbridg
    97 gsx no electical power

    I have a 97 gsx 787 that the starter would turn a half turn and stop then turn half turn and stop when you hit the starter button. It has sat for about 2 years since then. I went to go try to get it running again and had other issues. When i connected the DESS key it light up the dash and when i hit the starter button it buzzed and stopped. After the buzzing i do not have any power to my dash or anything. Its like there is no battery in the ski. I checked all fuses and they are good. I also jumped the starter solenoid to see if i could get starter to spin and i just got sparks and starter did nothing. I put the battery in my wave raider and it starts no prob so i think the battery is good.

    I am about to take out starter to have it tested and clean the main ground coming from battery.

    Anyone have anything else i should try to clean while its apart? Any ideas of why i have no power all the sudden? Was just connected to its own battery when trying to start.
  Today, 11:08 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 97 gsx no electical power

    Battery is toast , the buzzing is called by low voltage, if it is a new battery then the battery cables are toast.
  Today, 11:28 AM #3
    jbridg
    Re: 97 gsx no electical power

    Thanks. The negative cable end was gray instead of brass on the motor bolt mount. I may put all new cables on it as i agree with you on them being an issue.

    One thing that has me stumped is why all of the sudden my gauges don't work and nothing happens when i insert the key or press start button now.

    It buzzed for a bit and shutoff power, no power to nothing when key in or out now.
