Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB / WTT + $$$ for X2 #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2014 Location pa Posts 529 WTB / WTT + $$$ for X2 Looking to buy and or trade + $ cash on my end if needed. I'm looking for a good condition X2, or one that just needs a motor to get going.



I'm from Eastern, PA so.... No thanks California,



Trade ski will be my 550/650 conversion that's posted here and there.



looking to drive 3hrs max..



Thanks. Last edited by undieingbreed; Today at 10:48 AM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 34 Posts 73 Re: WTB / WTT + $$$ for X2 Ive got a nice hull in virginia beach, va if you are interested. The hood is cracked but can be repaired. PM me if interested. I also have the pump and engine (both need rebuilt) but ill give you a good deal for everything.



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,078 Re: WTB / WTT + $$$ for X2 I have a hull in NY. Needs some fiberglass love, as it had a pi$$ poor fix previously. It's an 86.



edit: I believe it's more complete than the above, but not as good shape.



...haven't looked at it in a while. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 12:07 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) undieingbreed Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules