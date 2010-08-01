Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 to 750 Conversion Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON Age 30 Posts 38 550 to 750 Conversion Parts Looking for a few bits and pieces for my conversion ski:



86-95 X2 Driveshaft

X2 steering nozzle with trim (I have a 750ss nozzle with trim and reduction nozzle but not sure it will work?!)

Nose cone for 750 pump



Long shot but also the engine and pump conversion plates, may as well try before buying new!



Also still looking for a 550 aluminum engine cradle/bed plate #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON Age 30 Posts 38 Re: 550 to 750 Conversion Parts Also looking for a 3 piece PJS or Factory 650 pipe or similar with a manifold Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Stagesrt4 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules