550 to 750 Conversion Parts
Looking for a few bits and pieces for my conversion ski:
86-95 X2 Driveshaft
X2 steering nozzle with trim (I have a 750ss nozzle with trim and reduction nozzle but not sure it will work?!)
Nose cone for 750 pump
Long shot but also the engine and pump conversion plates, may as well try before buying new!
Also still looking for a 550 aluminum engine cradle/bed plate
Re: 550 to 750 Conversion Parts
Also looking for a 3 piece PJS or Factory 650 pipe or similar with a manifold
