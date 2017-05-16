Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 Cleanout #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 78 650 Cleanout Have two complete intakes for sale. Didn't think I saved the fuel pumps but I did. Prices shipped. Offers welcome.



Coffman 650 Head pipe. Just cleaned it up, painted hammer finish black. Some minor pitting. Will add photos. $100



Set up off 89 SX with pump. Worked 2 seasons ago. New carb to manifold gaskets. Clean inside. $60







TS fuel pump? Unknown condition $20





Full 38mm intake off my 650 last fall. Carb is a bottom pull 38 (possibly 40). Ran great but swapped in 750. Set up with primer, and can include primer plunger. Rebuilt before I installed 2 years ago. Missing mesh screen. $150.







Stock X2 Steering Stem. $40 shipped





Various flame arrestor, make offer. 750 set up complete with screens and bolts.







750 ZXI start stop. $30





3/8 90 pisser, black - $10







1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/ Red

1991 Kawasaki 650 SX - Stock - White/ Blue

