Thread: 650 Cleanout

  Today, 10:22 AM
    nebraska650
    nebraska650 is offline
    PWCToday Regular nebraska650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Omaha, Ne
    Posts
    78

    650 Cleanout

    Have two complete intakes for sale. Didn't think I saved the fuel pumps but I did. Prices shipped. Offers welcome.

    Coffman 650 Head pipe. Just cleaned it up, painted hammer finish black. Some minor pitting. Will add photos. $100

    Set up off 89 SX with pump. Worked 2 seasons ago. New carb to manifold gaskets. Clean inside. $60



    TS fuel pump? Unknown condition $20


    Full 38mm intake off my 650 last fall. Carb is a bottom pull 38 (possibly 40). Ran great but swapped in 750. Set up with primer, and can include primer plunger. Rebuilt before I installed 2 years ago. Missing mesh screen. $150.



    Stock X2 Steering Stem. $40 shipped


    Various flame arrestor, make offer. 750 set up complete with screens and bolts.



    750 ZXI start stop. $30


    3/8 90 pisser, black - $10



  Today, 10:57 AM
    Retroseadoo
    Retroseadoo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Retroseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Paso Robles Ca
    Age
    44
    Posts
    30

    Re: 650 Cleanout

    Pm'd you about pipe
