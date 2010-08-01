Have an engine out of a sit down hull that was sold.
I rebuilt it a couple of years ago with new pistons, rings and top end kit.
Might need a new starter not sure.
I rebuilt it a couple of years ago and it ran pretty well.
It had an issue with the exhaust manifold and I had to helicoil one of the bolt holes.
otherwise it ran pretty strong.
Also have a set of twin carbs with ocean pro intakes.

PM me if you're interested.


Carbs:
