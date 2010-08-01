pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:07 AM #1
    SBrider
    650/750 pjs head

    pulled this off of a fresh water 750 but the head gasket is for a 650 , not sure what the domes are cut for, head gasket is glued on. 120 plus shipping or trade for a 701/760 girdled head or 701 760 cyl
    photo 2-31.JPG photo 3-10.JPG photo 1-27.JPG
  2. Today, 01:32 AM #2
    freekstyle
    Re: 650/750 pjs head

    Did you pull the studs for this head?
  3. Today, 01:50 AM #3
    SBrider
    Re: 650/750 pjs head

    not yet but i noticed they are a lot taller than stock.
