650/750 pjs head
pulled this off of a fresh water 750 but the head gasket is for a 650 , not sure what the domes are cut for, head gasket is glued on. 120 plus shipping or trade for a 701/760 girdled head or 701 760 cyl
photo 2-31.JPG photo 3-10.JPG photo 1-27.JPG
Re: 650/750 pjs head
Did you pull the studs for this head?
Re: 650/750 pjs head
not yet but i noticed they are a lot taller than stock.
