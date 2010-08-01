Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650/750 pjs head #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,054 Blog Entries 1 650/750 pjs head pulled this off of a fresh water 750 but the head gasket is for a 650 , not sure what the domes are cut for, head gasket is glued on. 120 plus shipping or trade for a 701/760 girdled head or 701 760 cyl

photo 2-31.JPG photo 3-10.JPG photo 1-27.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,116 Re: 650/750 pjs head Did you pull the studs for this head? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,054 Blog Entries 1 Re: 650/750 pjs head not yet but i noticed they are a lot taller than stock.

