Top Dog
PROJECT SXR / 900ace
Starting a new project. The title kind of says it...A Spark motor in an SXR.
I recently rode the new SXR 1500. I got to admit, it was pretty awesome! Super fast!, Super acceleration!, Super big!
Riding the big 1500, has me craving a regular sized SXR, that's "all" lake legal. (Tahoe is 20 minutes from me)
Besides, that 1500 scared me a little bit...lol.
So, a 110 torquey hp in a light weight SXR hull, should be just fine? If not, there is always those turbo kits.
First off, I got lucky, and a doner ski popped up right when I started pondering this build. I took it as a sign, and bought it right away.
Sold off most off the parts I don't need and made back all but a few dollars. so, basically a free motor and electronics!!
As pretty as this ski is...there is a hole in the other side, big enough for me to crawl into!
Motor, ready to go. Super low hours, Super clean, Pretty damn heavy.
By my calculations, using a light weight hull (fiberglass, not CF) and not having the expansion chamber....should get me close to 1100 SXR weight, or maybe even less??
There is also quite a few other items I wont need to save poundage. Fingers crossed. I chose a fiberglass version for durability in the long run.
Anyways, I'd appreciate opinions on pump size, impeller pitches etc....and anything else you guys can throw my way.
I'll try and post a whole lot of pics (like always)
This should be fun!
Thanks 2017 sponsors....
Reno KTM
DirtTricks
Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection
Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels
Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)
On the Mark Construction, Reno NV
Re: PROJECT SXR / 900ace
2 words.
Hell yeah. I love your builds; can't wait to see this one unfold.
