  1. Yesterday, 11:32 PM #1
    RIDEH2O
    PROJECT SXR / 900ace

    Starting a new project. The title kind of says it...A Spark motor in an SXR.
    I recently rode the new SXR 1500. I got to admit, it was pretty awesome! Super fast!, Super acceleration!, Super big!
    Riding the big 1500, has me craving a regular sized SXR, that's "all" lake legal. (Tahoe is 20 minutes from me)
    Besides, that 1500 scared me a little bit...lol.

    So, a 110 torquey hp in a light weight SXR hull, should be just fine? If not, there is always those turbo kits.

    First off, I got lucky, and a doner ski popped up right when I started pondering this build. I took it as a sign, and bought it right away.
    Sold off most off the parts I don't need and made back all but a few dollars. so, basically a free motor and electronics!!



    As pretty as this ski is...there is a hole in the other side, big enough for me to crawl into!

    Motor, ready to go. Super low hours, Super clean, Pretty damn heavy.





    By my calculations, using a light weight hull (fiberglass, not CF) and not having the expansion chamber....should get me close to 1100 SXR weight, or maybe even less??
    There is also quite a few other items I wont need to save poundage. Fingers crossed. I chose a fiberglass version for durability in the long run.

    Anyways, I'd appreciate opinions on pump size, impeller pitches etc....and anything else you guys can throw my way.
    I'll try and post a whole lot of pics (like always)
    This should be fun!
  2. Today, 12:24 AM #2
    Alter Ego Trip
    Re: PROJECT SXR / 900ace

    2 words.

    Hell yeah. I love your builds; can't wait to see this one unfold.
