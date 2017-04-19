Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PROJECT SXR / 900ace #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,689 PROJECT SXR / 900ace Starting a new project. The title kind of says it...A Spark motor in an SXR.

I recently rode the new SXR 1500. I got to admit, it was pretty awesome! Super fast!, Super acceleration!, Super big!

Riding the big 1500, has me craving a regular sized SXR, that's "all" lake legal. (Tahoe is 20 minutes from me)

Besides, that 1500 scared me a little bit...lol.



So, a 110 torquey hp in a light weight SXR hull, should be just fine? If not, there is always those turbo kits.



First off, I got lucky, and a doner ski popped up right when I started pondering this build. I took it as a sign, and bought it right away.

Sold off most off the parts I don't need and made back all but a few dollars. so, basically a free motor and electronics!!







As pretty as this ski is...there is a hole in the other side, big enough for me to crawl into!



Motor, ready to go. Super low hours, Super clean, Pretty damn heavy.











By my calculations, using a light weight hull (fiberglass, not CF) and not having the expansion chamber....should get me close to 1100 SXR weight, or maybe even less??

There is also quite a few other items I wont need to save poundage. Fingers crossed. I chose a fiberglass version for durability in the long run.



Anyways, I'd appreciate opinions on pump size, impeller pitches etc....and anything else you guys can throw my way.

I'll try and post a whole lot of pics (like always)

This should be fun!



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV #2 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 800 Re: PROJECT SXR / 900ace 2 words.



Hell yeah. I love your builds; can't wait to see this one unfold. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules