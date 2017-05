Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Worx extended Ride Plate SXR & SXI Pro #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Salem, OR Age 34 Posts 577 Worx extended Ride Plate SXR & SXI Pro Used Worx extended ride plate. Fits both the SXR and Sxi pro. The rear two bolt holes were bored out some to allow the use of larger bolts. I just used standard size bolts with washers. $80 shipped

IMG_20170515_193425695.jpg

