Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 21 Posts 98 Js550/650 conversion fuel system help Hey guys. I am doing a 550/650 conversion. What I'm trying to figure out is the fuel system. I know the reserve pickup on my 550 tank goes to the reserve switch on the fuel selector. I also know the ON pickup goes to the ON switch on the fuel selector. This is where I get confused. I have a 650 motor that is a 1993 so it is the 38mm carb with the built in fuel pump. There are 3 nipples that come out of my carb and one that comes out of the intake. I don't know where to run my fuel lines on my carb and intake. And finally there are 4 nipples on my 550 tank pickup. I know one is reserve and one is ON but what are the other two for. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 73 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help The fuel tank pickup should have 2 nipples that have pickup tubes. The long one is the reserve and the short one is the normal pickup. The other two won't have nipples, one is used for a vent line (that should go to the bottom of the handpole and have a check valve inline) and the other is a fuel return line that should come off the carb. The carb should have 3 nipple one is a pulse line for the pump, one is a fuel return line and the other is a fuel supply line. If you want to make it simple and more reliable bypass the fuel switch and just run off the reserve pickup tube. Post a picture of the carb so someone can point out what nipple goes to where. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 21 Posts 98 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help Thanks! I'll try to get some pics up. And if you ran straight off the reserve wouldn't you be stranded if you ran out of gas lol #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 73 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help Lol that is the downside to running straight off the reserve... you just have to keep a close eye on your fuel level. I also forgot to mention you might have a rev limiter hooked up that could cause some confusion on your current fuel line routing. Post some pictures of what you have and I'm sure someone can help you out. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,271 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help Best to eliminate the selector. I run from reserve to carb, cap off the "on," and run a return and the vent.



Keeps from having problems in the future and less clutter in the engine bay....but that's me.

#6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 21 Posts 98 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help IMG_3421.PNG #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 21 Posts 98 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help So that's my carb and intake. I know that 1 is for the primer but I'm not sure what 2-5 are #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,116 Blog Entries 6 Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help The bottom nipple is always fuel in.



The top nipple is always the return line.



#3 and #5 is the pulse line.



Your carb is on backwards.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules