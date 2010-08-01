pxctoday

    Daren35
    Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    Hey guys. I am doing a 550/650 conversion. What I'm trying to figure out is the fuel system. I know the reserve pickup on my 550 tank goes to the reserve switch on the fuel selector. I also know the ON pickup goes to the ON switch on the fuel selector. This is where I get confused. I have a 650 motor that is a 1993 so it is the 38mm carb with the built in fuel pump. There are 3 nipples that come out of my carb and one that comes out of the intake. I don't know where to run my fuel lines on my carb and intake. And finally there are 4 nipples on my 550 tank pickup. I know one is reserve and one is ON but what are the other two for. Thanks!
    jshlee3
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    The fuel tank pickup should have 2 nipples that have pickup tubes. The long one is the reserve and the short one is the normal pickup. The other two won't have nipples, one is used for a vent line (that should go to the bottom of the handpole and have a check valve inline) and the other is a fuel return line that should come off the carb. The carb should have 3 nipple one is a pulse line for the pump, one is a fuel return line and the other is a fuel supply line. If you want to make it simple and more reliable bypass the fuel switch and just run off the reserve pickup tube. Post a picture of the carb so someone can point out what nipple goes to where.
    Daren35
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    Thanks! I'll try to get some pics up. And if you ran straight off the reserve wouldn't you be stranded if you ran out of gas lol
    jshlee3
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    Lol that is the downside to running straight off the reserve... you just have to keep a close eye on your fuel level. I also forgot to mention you might have a rev limiter hooked up that could cause some confusion on your current fuel line routing. Post some pictures of what you have and I'm sure someone can help you out.
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    Best to eliminate the selector. I run from reserve to carb, cap off the "on," and run a return and the vent.

    Keeps from having problems in the future and less clutter in the engine bay....but that's me.

    Daren35
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    IMG_3421.PNG
    Daren35
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    So that's my carb and intake. I know that 1 is for the primer but I'm not sure what 2-5 are
    wmazz
    Re: Js550/650 conversion fuel system help

    The bottom nipple is always fuel in.

    The top nipple is always the return line.

    #3 and #5 is the pulse line.

    Your carb is on backwards.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


