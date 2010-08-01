Like the title says I'm finally posting. Acquired a 95 wave venture and a 95 Seadoo GTX and have been browsing the forum for weeks trying to get them both running. Bendix failed on the venture trashing the stator and flywheel (already repaired) and someone swamped the GTX and left the motor full of water for years (see rusted solid). Was given a spare 657 non x engine that I am in the process of prepping for the replacement. Mainly here for the search function and maybe buy a few parts. Thanks in advance for the hospitality.
Matt