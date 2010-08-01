Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 21 Posts 98 Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut Hey all I need a gas tank nut for a 440/550 tank. Thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 238 Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut Gonna need to vague that up a little for us bud...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,271 Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut I have the black piece you need, to tighten down the fuel pickups correct?

#4 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 238 Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper Originally Posted by I have the black piece you need, to tighten down the fuel pickups correct?

Fuel pick up cap thingy is what I would've gone with.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 21 Posts 98 Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut Yeah lol it's the black nut that tightens everything down. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules