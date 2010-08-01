|
Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut
Hey all I need a gas tank nut for a 440/550 tank. Thanks
Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut
Gonna need to vague that up a little for us bud...
Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut
I have the black piece you need, to tighten down the fuel pickups correct?
Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut
Ohhhhh that makes sense. Now that I think about it that could be considered a nut lol.
Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper
I have the black piece you need, to tighten down the fuel pickups correct?
Fuel pick up cap thingy is what I would've gone with.
Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut
Yeah lol it's the black nut that tightens everything down.
