pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 10:08 PM #1
    Daren35
    Daren35 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Chardon
    Age
    21
    Posts
    98

    Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut

    Hey all I need a gas tank nut for a 440/550 tank. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:16 PM #2
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is online now
    Frequent Poster TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    238

    Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut

    Gonna need to vague that up a little for us bud...


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:31 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,271

    Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut

    I have the black piece you need, to tighten down the fuel pickups correct?

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #4
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is online now
    Frequent Poster TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    238

    Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut

    Quote Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper View Post
    I have the black piece you need, to tighten down the fuel pickups correct?
    Ohhhhh that makes sense. Now that I think about it that could be considered a nut lol.
    Fuel pick up cap thingy is what I would've gone with.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 10:36 PM #5
    Daren35
    Daren35 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Chardon
    Age
    21
    Posts
    98

    Re: Wtb js440/550 gas tank nut

    Yeah lol it's the black nut that tightens everything down.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 