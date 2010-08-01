pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:09 PM #1
    AdrianTu
    AdrianTu is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    1

    2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain

    I have a 02 GTX Di and the battery keeps on draining, the maintenance light is also turning on but it only turns on when you go above 15 mph. I can only ride for a few hours before the battery dies. The battery is brand new and the ski only maxes out 24 mph. Does anyone have an idea of what I should replace.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:37 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,467

    Re: 2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain

    The voltage reg/rect are known weak componets that need replacing often.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 