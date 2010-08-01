Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Arizona Posts 1 2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain I have a 02 GTX Di and the battery keeps on draining, the maintenance light is also turning on but it only turns on when you go above 15 mph. I can only ride for a few hours before the battery dies. The battery is brand new and the ski only maxes out 24 mph. Does anyone have an idea of what I should replace. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,467 Re: 2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain The voltage reg/rect are known weak componets that need replacing often. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

