2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain
I have a 02 GTX Di and the battery keeps on draining, the maintenance light is also turning on but it only turns on when you go above 15 mph. I can only ride for a few hours before the battery dies. The battery is brand new and the ski only maxes out 24 mph. Does anyone have an idea of what I should replace.
Re: 2002 Seadoo GTX Di Battery Drain
The voltage reg/rect are known weak componets that need replacing often.
