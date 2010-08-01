Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js550 bn44 will not pump fuel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 13 js550 bn44 will not pump fuel Ok not sure what I am missing here. I have messed with this thing way too long for it not to run. I rebuilt the carb with everything except needle and seat. It has new fuel lines and the fuel switch is bypassed. It will run like a top squirting gas in the carb but then dies when you stop. The compression is 110 on both cylinders. The pulse line seems to be working by holding my finger over it while cranking. The only issue that I'm not sure of is the gas tank cap. The gasket was gone and I have made one but am having trouble getting it to seal. I have been checking this by blowing in the gas tank fill on front of the ski. Could this be the problem? Sometimes it appears to be sealed but most time I can hear air leaking out from around the tank cap. I'm about to pull the motor and put in new crank seals unless someone else has an idea. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

