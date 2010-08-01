Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Sea-Doo GTX jet ski problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location North Carolina Age 19 Posts 1 2000 Sea-Doo GTX jet ski problems Hey I am new to this forum, so sorry if I do not do something right.



Okay hear is the story, I bought a 2000 Sea-Doo GTX off a friend and everything seemed fine. Took it for a test ride and used a full tank, everything seemed fine so I bought it off of him. After about about 2 weeks of owning the jet ski on my third time out i was riding it. like all other times it started up and it went and got up to speed no problem. Has a little less then 160 hours so its really not been used that much. But i was riding it and i took a sharp turn and it randomly cut off. All power to the front dash and went dead. Got a towed back into the docks and hooked it up to the trailer and took it home to try to find out what was wrong with it, but with it being late October of 2016, i gave up and left it to sit in my garage till next season.



So fast forward to the beginning of May 2017, i took the jet ski into a shop and had them see what they could do. They found out the battery was not secure and with all the bumps of the water a wire got pinched and fried, they replaced the fired wire and put in a new fuse. it and it seemed like the ski would work like normal, but thats not the case. I took it out that day and it starts fine and idles with no problem, I start to give it some gas and it wanted to go but seemed like it was loosing alot of power. Ive seen the rpm on the dash go up to 6000+ but it wouldnt go past 3000. I hardly get any power, it just rides through the water. I emptied that gas tank and added new gas and new spark plugs today but i came out with same results (about 3500 rpm max). Im at a lost of words and I dont know what to do next.



Here is my thinking to what could be the problem, they replaced a wired and fuse, maybe they used a different gauge wire and its not getting enough power, or could it possibly be there be another wire thats still fried only giving me half the power? \



Im new to these water machines and really would like to learn but im just not sure on this one. IF you have any questions regarding the jet ski in order to help me find out i will try to get back with you as soon as possible.



