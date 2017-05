Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For sale Kawasaki JS 550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Usa Age 46 Posts 19 For sale Kawasaki JS 550 Brand new motor. Brand-new crankshaft piston rings big bore kit. Engine was professionally rebuilt. Tons of aftermarket stuff. Aftermarket exhaust. Aftermarket ride plate. Getting out of the sport. Text for quickest response.

+1 513-252-2182



$1500 or best offer Attached Images image.jpeg (70.9 KB, 2 views)

image.jpeg (70.9 KB, 2 views) image.jpeg (48.7 KB, 5 views)

image.jpeg (48.7 KB, 5 views) image.jpeg (42.5 KB, 3 views) Love is all we need Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules