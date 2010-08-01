Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rare Parts for 440 and 550SX - Westcoast/Skat Trak #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charlotte Age 41 Posts 205 Blog Entries 2 Rare Parts for 440 and 550SX - Westcoast/Skat Trak I have a couple of rare parts for a 440 or 550SX:



Skat Trak 16/13 for 550SX - brand new condition, although one tiny knick - $200 shipped

Westcoast EP4400D Headshell with 20cc Domes - make an offer

Westcoast Domes for EP5500 Headshell:

*Set of 5521cc - $80 shipped (brand new)

*1 5520r cc - $25 shipped (brand new)

*1 5522 cc - $15 shipped (used)

Chrome billet nose braces for a 440/550 - $100 shipped

Westcoast bilge bracket for 550SX (very rare) - $135 shipped

Billet Pisser 90 Degree - New in box $20 shipped

