Rare Parts for 440 and 550SX - Westcoast/Skat Trak
I have a couple of rare parts for a 440 or 550SX:
Skat Trak 16/13 for 550SX - brand new condition, although one tiny knick - $200 shipped
Westcoast EP4400D Headshell with 20cc Domes - make an offer
Westcoast Domes for EP5500 Headshell:
*Set of 5521cc - $80 shipped (brand new)
*1 5520r cc - $25 shipped (brand new)
*1 5522 cc - $15 shipped (used)
Chrome billet nose braces for a 440/550 - $100 shipped
Westcoast bilge bracket for 550SX (very rare) - $135 shipped
Billet Pisser 90 Degree - New in box $20 shipped
Billet quick steer for 440/550 - red anodized and brushed - $125 shipped
