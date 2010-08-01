pxctoday

  Today, 05:43 PM
    noprabs
    noprabs is online now
    Frequent Poster noprabs's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Charlotte
    Age
    41
    Posts
    205
    Blog Entries
    2

    Rare Parts for 440 and 550SX - Westcoast/Skat Trak

    I have a couple of rare parts for a 440 or 550SX:

    Skat Trak 16/13 for 550SX - brand new condition, although one tiny knick - $200 shipped
    Westcoast EP4400D Headshell with 20cc Domes - make an offer
    Westcoast Domes for EP5500 Headshell:
    *Set of 5521cc - $80 shipped (brand new)
    *1 5520r cc - $25 shipped (brand new)
    *1 5522 cc - $15 shipped (used)
    Chrome billet nose braces for a 440/550 - $100 shipped
    Westcoast bilge bracket for 550SX (very rare) - $135 shipped
    Billet Pisser 90 Degree - New in box $20 shipped
    Billet quick steer for 440/550 - red anodized and brushed - $125 shipped
    Last edited by noprabs; Today at 05:45 PM. Reason: Spelling
