When reinstalling my ride plate and intake grate, I stupidly sheered the heads of the bolts right off. (Probably my own fault for reusing the original bolts)



You guys think I'll be fine with them missing for the season???









i ran my plate missing a bolt and it was fine but never ran grate without all bolts.

Oh yeah to clear up it was only one bolt on the ride plate and one bolt on the intake grate





I'm surprised the heads of the bolts broke off before the threads inside the hull! I would at least keep 3 bolts in the intake grate. Especially your top loader style grate, probably has a lot more force on it than a regular grate.





You might not need to drill and tap the hole for a larger bolt. I had to do this as the previous owner stripped out 2 intake grate thread inserts. If you can extract the bolts that would be ideal.





