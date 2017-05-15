pxctoday

  Today, 05:32 PM #1
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is offline
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    62

    Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    When reinstalling my ride plate and intake grate, I stupidly sheered the heads of the bolts right off. (Probably my own fault for reusing the original bolts)

    You guys think I'll be fine with them missing for the season???




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:47 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    92

    Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    i ran my plate missing a bolt and it was fine but never ran grate without all bolts.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:49 PM #3
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is offline
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    62

    Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    Oh yeah to clear up it was only one bolt on the ride plate and one bolt on the intake grate


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:03 PM #4
    Kansan
    Kansan is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Kansan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Shawnee Kansas
    Age
    18
    Posts
    40

    Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    I'm surprised the heads of the bolts broke off before the threads inside the hull! I would at least keep 3 bolts in the intake grate. Especially your top loader style grate, probably has a lot more force on it than a regular grate.
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:07 PM #5
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is offline
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    62

    Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    Quote Originally Posted by Kansan View Post
    I'm surprised the heads of the bolts broke off before the threads inside the hull! I would at least keep 3 bolts in the intake grate. Especially your top loader style grate, probably has a lot more force on it than a regular grate.
    Just not sure how I'm gonna drill out the bolt and find a new bigger size one...


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:15 PM #6
    Kansan
    Kansan is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Kansan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Shawnee Kansas
    Age
    18
    Posts
    40

    Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    You might not need to drill and tap the hole for a larger bolt. I had to do this as the previous owner stripped out 2 intake grate thread inserts. If you can extract the bolts that would be ideal.
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:24 PM #7
    riverrider650
    riverrider650 is offline
    PWCToday Regular riverrider650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    62

    Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts

    Quote Originally Posted by Kansan View Post
    You might not need to drill and tap the hole for a larger bolt. I had to do this as the previous owner stripped out 2 intake grate thread inserts. If you can extract the bolts that would be ideal.
    Soo just buy an extraction kit? The other bolts also feel like they are starting to strip out as well.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
