Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
When reinstalling my ride plate and intake grate, I stupidly sheered the heads of the bolts right off. (Probably my own fault for reusing the original bolts)
You guys think I'll be fine with them missing for the season???
Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
i ran my plate missing a bolt and it was fine but never ran grate without all bolts.
Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
Oh yeah to clear up it was only one bolt on the ride plate and one bolt on the intake grate
Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
I'm surprised the heads of the bolts broke off before the threads inside the hull! I would at least keep 3 bolts in the intake grate. Especially your top loader style grate, probably has a lot more force on it than a regular grate.
Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
Just not sure how I'm gonna drill out the bolt and find a new bigger size one...
Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
You might not need to drill and tap the hole for a larger bolt. I had to do this as the previous owner stripped out 2 intake grate thread inserts. If you can extract the bolts that would be ideal.
Re: Sheered intake grate and ride plate bolts
Soo just buy an extraction kit? The other bolts also feel like they are starting to strip out as well.
