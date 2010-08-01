Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Westcoast Dual Plug Headshell and Domes - EP4400D - VERY RARE #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charlotte Age 41 Posts 205 Blog Entries 2 Westcoast Dual Plug Headshell and Domes - EP4400D - VERY RARE IMG_2444.JPGI am thinking about selling this, but not sure how to price it as I have never seen one like it. It's a Westcoast Headshell and Domes for the 440 and 550 Piston Port Motor. It's the EP4400D model.



It comes with Westcoast 20cc dual plug domes and rings to match. Head shell in perfect condition, some pitting in domes that could be machined out. You could also have these domes copied, which may also not be in existence. Name your price, but it won't come cheap if I am to sell it. Thanks Attached Images IMG_2443.JPG (3.26 MB, 17 views) Last edited by noprabs; Today at 05:19 PM . Reason: Change title Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules