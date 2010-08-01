Westcoast Dual Plug Headshell and Domes - EP4400D - VERY RARE
IMG_2444.JPGI am thinking about selling this, but not sure how to price it as I have never seen one like it. It's a Westcoast Headshell and Domes for the 440 and 550 Piston Port Motor. It's the EP4400D model.
It comes with Westcoast 20cc dual plug domes and rings to match. Head shell in perfect condition, some pitting in domes that could be machined out. You could also have these domes copied, which may also not be in existence. Name your price, but it won't come cheap if I am to sell it. Thanks
