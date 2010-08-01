Last fall I cracked the cylinder on my SN. So, I ended up rebuilding the top end, upgrading to a Blowsion Girdled head and Blowsion flame arrestors. The ski had absolutely no electrical issues prior to the rebuild.
The 701 runs great and has about 180 PSI in each cylinder. Compression was a big jump from the 160 I had with the Riva head. I've taken the ski out twice to begin the break in process. Running 93 octane with a 40:1 ratio of Klotz oil. The first time out she ran very well and I stabbed the throttle a few times, but never held her more than 3/4 open for any period of time. The ski stalled on four occasions during a 30 minute ride. Shut down as if I hit the kill switch.. I had this happen before when I had a bad start/stop switch, so I replaced this one with a brand new one I had. Second time out, she stalled three more times the same way as before. All electrical connections look good and the new switch installed.
I have heard that an MSD going bad will act this way? Any input or suggestions on what else I should consider will be greatly appreciated!
Current set up:
701 62T
Blowsion Girdled Head (180 PSI)
MSD Ignition Enhancer (Fourth Season with this unit)
MSD Spark Plug Boots
Factory B Pipe
Solas impeller
OP SJ Nozzle
OEM water box