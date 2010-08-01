Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris SLT 780 no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Irish Hills, MI Age 47 Posts 20 Polaris SLT 780 no spark Hoping for some advice: I have a 1996 Polaris SLT 780 that ran fine last year and when I got it back from Storage I didn't have any spark. Battery is good I tried replacing the spark plugs still no change. Looking for some advice on where to start troubleshooting?



I just bought another 780 motor with fresh rebuild but I found out it didn't have a flywheel or stater in it.... I have the electrical box, came with motor, not sure if it's any good either?



not sure to to fix or sell it - Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) theomedic Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules