Polaris SLT 780 no spark
Hoping for some advice: I have a 1996 Polaris SLT 780 that ran fine last year and when I got it back from Storage I didn't have any spark. Battery is good I tried replacing the spark plugs still no change. Looking for some advice on where to start troubleshooting?
I just bought another 780 motor with fresh rebuild but I found out it didn't have a flywheel or stater in it.... I have the electrical box, came with motor, not sure if it's any good either?
not sure to to fix or sell it -
