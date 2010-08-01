Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 zxi kill switch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location florida Age 39 Posts 8 99 zxi kill switch Went out for a ride yesterday, ski ran pretty great. Settle down on a nice piece of the beach, and have my lunch. Get up to go riding some more, and the ski wont fire off again. Turns but doesnt fire. Thinking I may have sloshed some water around in the hull (flush hose wasnt screwed all the way on and popped off riding through the surf, filling the hull with about 2" of water), I leave the seat off to let some air and sun dry out the inside a bit. About an hour later I try again still no fire. I try to see if the kill switch is properly working and it just falls off in my hand. Could this have been the firing problem? Or is this just coincidence? Also, I see you cant just purchase the plunger kill switch, instead you have to buy the whole housing; any one have any work arounds for this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

