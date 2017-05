Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Is 8.5 Volts When Cranking Too Low? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location seattle Posts 6 Is 8.5 Volts When Cranking Too Low? My battery voltage when idle is 12.6.



When I hit the start button, it drops to 8.5 volts. I am getting a limp home mode and it won't crank.



Before I go spend $100 on a battery, does it sound like that's the cause? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,180 Re: Is 8.5 Volts When Cranking Too Low? It could be battery but could also be something in circuit drawing too much juice - Take battery to Advanced or the Zone and have them do a draw test

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,989 Re: Is 8.5 Volts When Cranking Too Low? It shouldn't fall below 10.5 Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,723 Re: Is 8.5 Volts When Cranking Too Low? What year, make and model are we talking about here?



If there's an instant drop in voltage. Either the battery cell(s) are too weak to support the load or a component(s) is causing the voltage drop(possible failing component).



Download the manual in the "Sticky" section at the top of this topic for free for your make & model and have the battery load tested at an auto parts store to know the condition of the battery.



Also please post back as to help other folks possibly having this type of issue.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location seattle Posts 6 Re: Is 8.5 Volts When Cranking Too Low? Thanks everyone!



I bought a new battery and it started right up. The jet ski is only a year old and was on a genius charger all winter. Is there a better way to prevent the battery from going bad? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 3 guests) jeatmon, kcr357, meowman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules