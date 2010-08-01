Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx not getting fuel #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location Milwaukee Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 514 650sx not getting fuel I have a 89 650sx all stock. Ran into a problem. After researching on here for a while and trying other people's methods I'm out of ideas. I have tried



new carb

new fuel pump

check valve works

hose clamps on everything



yes lines are hooked up right. Compression is at 150/150. It will start with a rag down the carb once it floods it stops. Take out the rag and off she goes for 10 seconds. At a total loss. Only thing I can think of is a leak down test or??



fuel will not come from the selecor. I have a clear fuel filter and it's empty.



Pulse line hooked up? Cracked? Bad reed?

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 145 Re: 650sx not getting fuel I know this may be obvious, but it screwed me up for a full two days..reran compression tests, etc.... so, are you right around/below the "ON" threshold, where you may need to be turned onto reserve? once you're right around that level, if the ski shut off on you then you try to restart, the ski was ran dry, I turned it to reserve, put my finger on the vent (mine is under the hood, not up the pole)...it sucked fuel and fired right up.



so, how much fuel is in the tank?

