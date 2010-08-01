pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:52 PM #1
    ncp546
    ncp546 is offline
    I dream skis ncp546's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Milwaukee Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    514

    650sx not getting fuel

    I have a 89 650sx all stock. Ran into a problem. After researching on here for a while and trying other people's methods I'm out of ideas. I have tried

    new carb
    new fuel pump
    check valve works
    hose clamps on everything

    yes lines are hooked up right. Compression is at 150/150. It will start with a rag down the carb once it floods it stops. Take out the rag and off she goes for 10 seconds. At a total loss. Only thing I can think of is a leak down test or??

    fuel will not come from the selecor. I have a clear fuel filter and it's empty.
    2013 BOB gen 2 (701 ported, enhancer, 144 mag)

    2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:06 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,267

    Re: 650sx not getting fuel

    Pulse line hooked up? Cracked? Bad reed?
    Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 04:07 PM.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:50 PM #3
    SDHX
    SDHX is online now
    PWCToday Regular SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    145

    Re: 650sx not getting fuel

    I know this may be obvious, but it screwed me up for a full two days..reran compression tests, etc.... so, are you right around/below the "ON" threshold, where you may need to be turned onto reserve? once you're right around that level, if the ski shut off on you then you try to restart, the ski was ran dry, I turned it to reserve, put my finger on the vent (mine is under the hood, not up the pole)...it sucked fuel and fired right up.

    so, how much fuel is in the tank?
    also, did you shut it off the last time it ran and now it wont start, or did it cut off on you and now wont start?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. WFO Speedracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 