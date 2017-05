Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo 787 cylinder head bolt #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 37 Posts 397 Sea Doo 787 cylinder head bolt In true form, I broke one of the bolts removing the cylinder head from my XP.. I only need one replacement. Does anyone have one lying around they would be willing to get rid of?



Thanks '93 701 X2

