resident guru
2004 gp1300r no spark in mag cylinder
Ok so I've replaced all coils,wires and plugs, cleaned and check injectors,removed converter and put in d plate with the chip,still no spark plug looks brand new other than wet after 5 minutes of run time
Forum Rules