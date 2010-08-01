Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1998 Seadoo GSI 717 Electical issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las cruces NM Age 21 Posts 3 1998 Seadoo GSI 717 Electical issue I have a 1998 GSI with the 717.

I was on the lake this weekend when it started to cut out. No display no beeps it's just dead like there is no battery.

When I was looking through the hull on the dock I pulled the vts cover off and it was completely full of water.

This issue is intermittent If I wait a few minutes the display will come back and the ski will start fine. It will die seconds later.

When I got it back home the lower 10amp fuse was blown (haven't looked too hard for what this fuse is for) I'm not sure if this is because I was messing with it on the dock. But replacing the fuse didn't help.

the battery is good and the grounds all seem tight.

I ran a jumper cable from the negative battery terminal to the block. Didn't help.

I am going to clean and resistance check the grounds tonight.

I had just replaced the dess post a couple weeks ago.

When I had that problem I still had display it just wouldn't read the key; I don't think this issue is related? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las cruces NM Age 21 Posts 3 Re: 1998 Seadoo GSI 717 Electical issue Just to clarify, there is absolutely no display when this issue happens. Key or no key there are no beeps nada. The ski is dead. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,225 Re: 1998 Seadoo GSI 717 Electical issue Sounds like you have a failing mpem. Common on that style mpem. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Anyway to test the mpem?

