Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,340 Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts Miscellaneous parts I've accumulated over the years. Trying to clean up a bit.



Kawi 650 oem exhaust $25 shipped

Yamaha couch mounts $35 shipped

Yamaha 650/701 bedplates $25 shipped

Short rrp tubes, cut for a freestyle ski, came with a pole I bought. $25 shipped

Sj tank pickup $20 shipped

2 yamaha 144 trim nozzles 62t & 65v $80 shipped each





44mm carb adapter $15 shipped

K&n air filters $25 shipped each

61x intake manifold $15 shipped

Gp760 waterbox $50 shipped

Gp760 midshaft/couplers $85 shipped

2 kawi throttle cables, good for an x2, not standup length $15 shipped each

Yamaha type 4 pipe chamber, broken inside $40 shipped

Ada yamaha pipe head bracket $20 shipped

Blaster factory pipe stator cover bracket $25 shipped

2 kawi 800 core cranks, one ate a thrust washer, one lost a rod. $30 shipped each



Aftermarket bendix $15 shipped





20170514_134258.jpg20170514_134308.jpg20170514_134326.jpg

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,340 Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts Chinpad sold, airboxes sold, head sold, Jsu tensioner sold, yamaha stator cover sold

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,340 Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts 20170424_150340.jpg

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,340 Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts Type 4 Chamber gone

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules