  Today, 11:34 AM #1
    cman
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,340

    Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts

    Miscellaneous parts I've accumulated over the years. Trying to clean up a bit.

    Kawi 650 oem exhaust $25 shipped
    Yamaha couch mounts $35 shipped
    Yamaha 650/701 bedplates $25 shipped
    Short rrp tubes, cut for a freestyle ski, came with a pole I bought. $25 shipped
    Sj tank pickup $20 shipped
    2 yamaha 144 trim nozzles 62t & 65v $80 shipped each


    44mm carb adapter $15 shipped
    K&n air filters $25 shipped each
    61x intake manifold $15 shipped
    Gp760 waterbox $50 shipped
    Gp760 midshaft/couplers $85 shipped
    2 kawi throttle cables, good for an x2, not standup length $15 shipped each
    Yamaha type 4 pipe chamber, broken inside $40 shipped
    Ada yamaha pipe head bracket $20 shipped
    Blaster factory pipe stator cover bracket $25 shipped
    2 kawi 800 core cranks, one ate a thrust washer, one lost a rod. $30 shipped each

    Aftermarket bendix $15 shipped


    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
  Today, 11:35 AM #2
    cman
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,340

    Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts

    Chinpad sold, airboxes sold, head sold, Jsu tensioner sold, yamaha stator cover sold
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
  Today, 12:29 PM #3
    cman
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,340

    Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts

    20170424_150340.jpg
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
  Today, 12:54 PM #4
    cman
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,340

    Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts

    Type 4 Chamber gone
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
