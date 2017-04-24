|
|
-
Top Dog
Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts
Miscellaneous parts I've accumulated over the years. Trying to clean up a bit.
Kawi 650 oem exhaust $25 shipped
Yamaha couch mounts $35 shipped
Yamaha 650/701 bedplates $25 shipped
Short rrp tubes, cut for a freestyle ski, came with a pole I bought. $25 shipped
Sj tank pickup $20 shipped
2 yamaha 144 trim nozzles 62t & 65v $80 shipped each
44mm carb adapter $15 shipped
K&n air filters $25 shipped each
61x intake manifold $15 shipped
Gp760 waterbox $50 shipped
Gp760 midshaft/couplers $85 shipped
2 kawi throttle cables, good for an x2, not standup length $15 shipped each
Yamaha type 4 pipe chamber, broken inside $40 shipped
Ada yamaha pipe head bracket $20 shipped
Blaster factory pipe stator cover bracket $25 shipped
2 kawi 800 core cranks, one ate a thrust washer, one lost a rod. $30 shipped each
Aftermarket bendix $15 shipped
20170514_134258.jpg20170514_134308.jpg20170514_134326.jpg
Top Dog
Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts
Chinpad sold, airboxes sold, head sold, Jsu tensioner sold, yamaha stator cover sold
Top Dog
Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts
Top Dog
Re: Kawi/yamaha miscellaneous parts
