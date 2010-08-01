Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Head Gasket/ Now has compression issues. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 145 X2 Head Gasket/ Now has compression issues. The short version of the story is I replaced the head gasket because the cooling line was spitting and sputtering. Took it out for a spin, and the cooling issue was fixed. Like 30 minutes later of riding, moving quickly, it died just like I hit the kill switch. I was able to fire it right back up, then 30 seconds longer and it happened again. Dead as a hammer. It seemed to spin over slowly too. Towed it back and here we are.



I checked, and everything felt normal operating temp when it happened.

Compression is now 175 rear, and only 50 front.

When I pulled the head, it appeared there was water in the front combustion chamber... not sure what that means.

The cylinder looks a little scored....

Turns over easily with plugs out, so I dont think its anything crank related.



So where do I go from here? What caused the issue? What is the issue really? Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

