The short version of the story is I replaced the head gasket because the cooling line was spitting and sputtering. Took it out for a spin, and the cooling issue was fixed. Like 30 minutes later of riding, moving quickly, it died just like I hit the kill switch. I was able to fire it right back up, then 30 seconds longer and it happened again. Dead as a hammer. It seemed to spin over slowly too. Towed it back and here we are.
I checked, and everything felt normal operating temp when it happened.
Compression is now 175 rear, and only 50 front.
When I pulled the head, it appeared there was water in the front combustion chamber... not sure what that means.
The cylinder looks a little scored....
Turns over easily with plugs out, so I dont think its anything crank related.
So where do I go from here? What caused the issue? What is the issue really?