Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 zxi 1100 rev issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 18 2000 zxi 1100 rev issues I'm at the end of my rope on trying to get this zxi 1100 running right. It has a rebuilt motor, good compression all cylinders, new stator, but I can't seem to get any power out of the engine. In the water it won't get on a plane and the rpm's don't go over about 3000. Out of the water it just isn't snappy like you expect. I have suspected the carbs, but aren't sure. It has the CV carbs with a primer kit installed. I rebuilt the carbs and changed the low speed jets to 50's but it made no difference. Fuel flows well through the carbs, I don't expect any clogs in the fuel system. New fuel filter. When I remove the fuel return line and put a little pressure on it to the tank, fuel runs out of the carbs where the fuel return line was removed telling me it is clear. I have one of those spark gap testors and tested each cylinder and it seems to jump a quarter inch gap on each cylinder.



