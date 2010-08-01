|
|
-
2000 zxi 1100 rev issues
I'm at the end of my rope on trying to get this zxi 1100 running right. It has a rebuilt motor, good compression all cylinders, new stator, but I can't seem to get any power out of the engine. In the water it won't get on a plane and the rpm's don't go over about 3000. Out of the water it just isn't snappy like you expect. I have suspected the carbs, but aren't sure. It has the CV carbs with a primer kit installed. I rebuilt the carbs and changed the low speed jets to 50's but it made no difference. Fuel flows well through the carbs, I don't expect any clogs in the fuel system. New fuel filter. When I remove the fuel return line and put a little pressure on it to the tank, fuel runs out of the carbs where the fuel return line was removed telling me it is clear. I have one of those spark gap testors and tested each cylinder and it seems to jump a quarter inch gap on each cylinder.
Not sure what else to try. I was now considering the older cdk II carbs to see if they work. Any advice would be helpful...
