Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx handling mods #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2002 Location NH Age 42 Posts 1,847 550sx handling mods I recently purchased a 550sx that I want to set up for buoys...I know the RHAAS 140 pump conversion is supposed to be the hot setup, and have also heard that adding PWR front sponsons also does wonders for these hulls. For those of you that have done these mods, which made the bigger impact on handling?

I will eventually do both, but want do it in stages.

Any and all advice is welcomed as I'm used to setting up sxr's. FWIW the ski will be ridden by an adult as well as kids.

Thank you

