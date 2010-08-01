Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stock 750sx wont tune #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 409 Stock 750sx wont tune I have a 94 750sx I'm trying to get to run properly. I can get this ski tuned, but I don't understand why the stock settings don't work? Here is what they are



145 High speed Jet

75 Low Speed Jet

32PSI Popoff

3/4 low speed needle

1 1/4 high speed needle





The ski has very bad midrange hesitation, and no top end. Why can't I get this ski to tune with stock settings? I'm planning to do a leakdown test tonight, but what else could cause this?

