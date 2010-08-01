|
Stock 750sx wont tune
I have a 94 750sx I'm trying to get to run properly. I can get this ski tuned, but I don't understand why the stock settings don't work? Here is what they are
145 High speed Jet
75 Low Speed Jet
32PSI Popoff
3/4 low speed needle
1 1/4 high speed needle
The ski has very bad midrange hesitation, and no top end. Why can't I get this ski to tune with stock settings? I'm planning to do a leakdown test tonight, but what else could cause this?
