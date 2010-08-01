pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:32 AM #1
    n-mod
    n-mod is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    409

    Stock 750sx wont tune

    I have a 94 750sx I'm trying to get to run properly. I can get this ski tuned, but I don't understand why the stock settings don't work? Here is what they are

    145 High speed Jet
    75 Low Speed Jet
    32PSI Popoff
    3/4 low speed needle
    1 1/4 high speed needle


    The ski has very bad midrange hesitation, and no top end. Why can't I get this ski to tune with stock settings? I'm planning to do a leakdown test tonight, but what else could cause this?
    Last edited by n-mod; Today at 09:34 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. scottw090

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 