I have a 2002 Honda Aquatrax F12x that will not go above 5,400-5,500 RPMS. I replaced the water/oil temp sensors, Spark plugs, turbo Cartridge, turbo waste gate actuator, Thru-Hull Carrier Bearing, Rebuilt jet pump (Solas Impeller), added Macsboost intercooler, and module over the winter and took it out for a test run Saturday. I swapped a Waste gate solenoid off of a ski that would run about 5,850 rpm. I could not blow through it when the ski is off and could feel some pulsating when the ski was running. The ski would operate around 5,800-6,000k rpms before I did any work on it. My thought is that I am having boost issues. It should launch like a rocket but instead is slow to launch. It would rev above 6k in reverse. Any thoughts? Boost Leak? Do you have to adjust the new actuators?