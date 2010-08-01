pxctoday

  Today, 08:41 AM #1
    Matt Jones
    WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim

    I dont know how the heck I ended up with this thing....just found it in a box of jetski stuff. I have probably had this for like 5 years, and could never figure out was it was for.

    All I know is it was made by Jettrim. I thought maybe it was something to zip around a pole tube on a Twin Tube Pole (Like RRP) but It doesnt fit the tubes.

    Anyone have any ideas? Im still at a loss.







  Today, 10:00 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim

    My guess would be it goes around the hood strap on a 440-550, I know I had a neprene sleeve I used to run on mine, kept the hood from getting scuffed up where the strap went.
  Today, 10:08 AM #3
    Matt Jones
    Re: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim

    My guess would be it goes around the hood strap on a 440-550, I know I had a neprene sleeve I used to run on mine, kept the hood from getting scuffed up where the strap went.
    That would make sense! And it has a little multi tool pocket it looks like.

    I also thought maybe it was for a fire extinguisher.

    Thanks for the idea Terry!
