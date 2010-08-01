|
Re: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim
My guess would be it goes around the hood strap on a 440-550, I know I had a neprene sleeve I used to run on mine, kept the hood from getting scuffed up where the strap went.
Re: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim
That would make sense! And it has a little multi tool pocket it looks like.
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
My guess would be it goes around the hood strap on a 440-550, I know I had a neprene sleeve I used to run on mine, kept the hood from getting scuffed up where the strap went.
I also thought maybe it was for a fire extinguisher.
Thanks for the idea Terry!
