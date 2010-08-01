Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Charlotte, NC Age 29 Posts 3,529 WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim I dont know how the heck I ended up with this thing....just found it in a box of jetski stuff. I have probably had this for like 5 years, and could never figure out was it was for.



All I know is it was made by Jettrim. I thought maybe it was something to zip around a pole tube on a Twin Tube Pole (Like RRP) but It doesnt fit the tubes.



Anyone have any ideas? Im still at a loss.















#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,987 Re: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim My guess would be it goes around the hood strap on a 440-550, I know I had a neprene sleeve I used to run on mine, kept the hood from getting scuffed up where the strap went. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Charlotte, NC Age 29 Posts 3,529 Re: WTF is this thing? Made by Jettrim Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by My guess would be it goes around the hood strap on a 440-550, I know I had a neprene sleeve I used to run on mine, kept the hood from getting scuffed up where the strap went.



I also thought maybe it was for a fire extinguisher.



Thanks for the idea Terry! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules