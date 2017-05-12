Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx with sbn38 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Missouri Posts 44 650sx with sbn38 So after a lot of looking online trying to find out if someone has done this before and seeing that the only info is on a dual carb set up which Is super hard to tune and get correct I thought I would post about my success with my recent research. So back story last year (2016) I blew up one of my 650sx's motors from leaning it out and pinching a ring. Well I know that the stock 28mm carbs are garbage and are kinda underfueling the ski. So I bought a pair of sbn38s for like 80$ off this website proceeded to then buy a sbn44 carb adapter to the stock manifold and that didn't work which people had said they didn't think it would, but I figured I'd give it a try and pray it worked cause building my own would be a pain. I ended up having to build my own out of a 5x5 square aluminum plate that was roughly 3/8 of a inch thick. Building that wasn't hard, but it was super time consuming took me about 5 hours given the fact I drilled a 1/2" hole and then proceeded to grind the excess away. After that I used the stock 28 carb gasket on the bottom and then the 38 on top. So far the performance is amazing and the power is not only gained at the top end but also the bottom end which is super handy when you're wanting to accelerate out of a corner hard. Total for both my skis to get a bigger carb is going to cost me around 120$ which is way cheaper than buying 1 sbn44 carb alone. My whole idea about this is that with those 650sx owners who want to upgrade their carbs and don't want to dump a couple hundred bucks on a carb alone. They can now do their own for less than half the cost.

20170512_151730.jpg20170512_151952.jpg20170512_151956.jpg20170512_152005.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules