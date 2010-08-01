Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: First Ski Build - 1985 JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 24 First Ski Build - 1985 JS550 Thought I'd finally share my winter build. I picked up this 1985 JS550 last August in a trade for an 80s Yamaha dirt bike that was in pretty iffy shape and decided to do a complete rebuild on it. I rode a buddy's 550 a few years ago on a camping trip and have wanted one ever since.



When I got it it was pretty beat. The late 90s/early 2000s looking paint job was scratched to hell with half the clear coat flaked off. The last owner left the engine outside on his deck during a rebuild and it got rained on/in so he put a 440 in it out of another ski. By the time I got it that wasn't running anymore either. Trying to start it I noticed it wasn't getting any spark, so I figured I had some wiring issues. Also discovered compression of 100-115 respectively.



IMG_7252.JPGIMG_7251.JPGIMG_7263.JPGIMG_7250.JPG Last edited by the_eskimo_wonder; Today at 01:09 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 24 Re: First Ski Build - 1985 JS550 Pulled the E-box and stator, found a burnt ground wire and a broken connection on the stator. Re-soldered the stator and replaced the wire. Then pulled the engine and committed to the rebuild. Picked up a used 550 jug, 550 head, and SBN44 with intake manifold from a member on here. Old crank had a couple bad bearings so I did the SBT reman crank deal. Figured I'd give a mild porting and polishing job a shot so I widened all the ports by 2mm each side and sharpened the intake tangs. Cylinder got bored .5mm over with new pistons. Also had the head machined .040" down.



Painted all the main engine components with Rustoleum Hammered Silver paint. Goes on thick and hides all the surface imperfections so I didn't have to make it all perfect. Came out really nice. While I had the engine out I stripped out the inside of the engine compartment. The last owner did this weird splatter paint **** in it that looked awful and was peeling so I went ahead and used roll on Herculiner on the whole thing. It came out really nice.



IMG_7641.JPGIMG_8582.JPGIMG_8899.JPGIMG_9029.JPG Last edited by the_eskimo_wonder; Today at 01:37 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 24 Re: First Ski Build - 1985 JS550 By April I was starting to feel some time crunch. Got the engine together and tossed it in the ski for a test fire. After some trouble that ended up being a blocked gas tank vent, finally fired it up and did some initial driveway tweaking. Ran awesome and was REAL loud. It came with what looks like a Kerker full pipe but it doesn't have any logo on it. Also has a teal cylindrical waterbox that is unmarked but definitely aftermarket. Old owner also converted it to have the exhaust on the right side under the water line.



Pulled the engine back out, flipped the ski and got the bottom painted. Did it in my driveway with a PPG single stage that's colormatched to one of the old Kawi green paint ships. Came out pretty good, despite some orange peel spots. Shot the head with the same color at that time. Got my intake grate (Mariner), ride plate (Ocean Pro), and hull braces back from getting powdercoated satin black then too. Paint got buffed, polished, and waxed and then ski was back upright. Picked up an Ocean Pro flame arrestor to top off the engine too



Buttoned the engine back up, tossed it back in, then repeated the whole process for the top half of the ski this weekend. Weather forced us into a tented garage for the 2nd paint job, a handful of things went wrong and made the paint job tough but it got done. Ended up with some runny spots and orange peel spots in the final product but nothing some patience and wet sanding won't get out. So here's how the ski sits now. I have a week and a half to get it together for our big lake trip on Memorial Day weekend and so much to still do.



