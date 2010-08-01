Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Crank case and seal question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Oklahoma City, OK Age 41 Posts 1 Crank case and seal question I know if i'm splitting the crank case I should replace the seals. I know I should. but the previous owner just replaced all that but look like he used ultra grey to seal the case. Well its leaking on the starboard side and I need to fix that. I'm getting some yamabond 4 at the store and want to get this done fairly quick. the seals do not appear to be leaking and really don want to take the coupler off. the question is when I split the case does that render the seals useless and damaged, or is it if i'm careful separating the case and reapply a light cote of grease to the seal I will be fine.



I know I should replace while I'm there, and I know if I tear the seal at all i will need to replace. but can I get by for right now with not replacing the seals.



Thanks, James #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,763 Re: Crank case and seal question James, you wrote "I know" 4 times...





You know the answer. Welcome to the site. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location Colorado Posts 70 Re: Crank case and seal question Did he use OEM seals - 3 x 92049-3006? or did he use aftermarket seals? If he used OEM seals, I MIGHT consider leaving them alone. Otherwise get those things out of there and seal it up right.



AM. 1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate



1989 JS650SX Milled head, Dual BN38's, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate



1992 JS550 SX $100 "barn" find #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 93 Re: Crank case and seal question Not trying to hijack but where is best place to buy these?

