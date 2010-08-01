pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:48 PM #1
    hwyrnr
    Crank case and seal question

    I know if i'm splitting the crank case I should replace the seals. I know I should. but the previous owner just replaced all that but look like he used ultra grey to seal the case. Well its leaking on the starboard side and I need to fix that. I'm getting some yamabond 4 at the store and want to get this done fairly quick. the seals do not appear to be leaking and really don want to take the coupler off. the question is when I split the case does that render the seals useless and damaged, or is it if i'm careful separating the case and reapply a light cote of grease to the seal I will be fine.

    I know I should replace while I'm there, and I know if I tear the seal at all i will need to replace. but can I get by for right now with not replacing the seals.

    Thanks, James
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Crank case and seal question

    James, you wrote "I know" 4 times...


    You know the answer. Welcome to the site.
  Yesterday, 11:36 PM #3
    Attacking Mid
    Re: Crank case and seal question

    Did he use OEM seals - 3 x 92049-3006? or did he use aftermarket seals? If he used OEM seals, I MIGHT consider leaving them alone. Otherwise get those things out of there and seal it up right.

    AM.
  Today, 12:27 AM #4
    Bilbo250
    Re: Crank case and seal question

    Not trying to hijack but where is best place to buy these?
    I put aftermarket ones in and after less than 5 tanks of gas they are leaking
