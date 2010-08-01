I know if i'm splitting the crank case I should replace the seals. I know I should. but the previous owner just replaced all that but look like he used ultra grey to seal the case. Well its leaking on the starboard side and I need to fix that. I'm getting some yamabond 4 at the store and want to get this done fairly quick. the seals do not appear to be leaking and really don want to take the coupler off. the question is when I split the case does that render the seals useless and damaged, or is it if i'm careful separating the case and reapply a light cote of grease to the seal I will be fine.
I know I should replace while I'm there, and I know if I tear the seal at all i will need to replace. but can I get by for right now with not replacing the seals.
Thanks, James