pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:20 PM #1
    Steprichards
    Steprichards is offline
    PWCToday Regular Steprichards's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Location
    Louisiana
    Posts
    132

    750sx Waterbox (stock or aftermarket)

    Wanting to buy a stock or aftermarket waterbox for 750sx. If stock, I'd prefer the metal one not the fiberglass box.

    Text 985-640-5739


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:21 PM #2
    ARich1722
    ARich1722 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Lodi ca
    Age
    19
    Posts
    62

    Re: 750sx Waterbox (stock or aftermarket)

    Straight pipe it


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 