Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx Waterbox (stock or aftermarket) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 132 750sx Waterbox (stock or aftermarket) Wanting to buy a stock or aftermarket waterbox for 750sx. If stock, I'd prefer the metal one not the fiberglass box.



Text 985-640-5739





#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2015 Location Lodi ca Age 19 Posts 62 Re: 750sx Waterbox (stock or aftermarket) Straight pipe it





